Julianne Moore plays 2008 GOP vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin in this movie, shot in Baltimore in summer 2011. It is set to premiere on HBO in March 2012.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a senator who suddenly becomes vice president of the United States in this HBO series, which finished filming in Baltimore late 2011. It is expected to debut on HBO in spring 2012.

Hollywood has often called on Baltimore to play its neighbor down I-95, Washington, D.C. Here are 10 movies or TV shows in which Charm City has stood in for our nation's capital.--Chris Kaltenbach