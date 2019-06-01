'Homicide' actors on TV this fall [Pictures]

Andre Braugher (pictured) plays Captain Marcus Chaplin in this ABC series about a nuclear submarine that goes rogue. The premise is a bit of stretch, but the pilot is "The Hunt for Red October" riveting. And the potential for where Ryan and Braugher can take this character is tremendous. I'm thinking Colonel Kurtz in "Apocalypse Now," but I'm probably dreaming.

As I was working on a Sunday column this week about two new fall series, ABC's "Last Resort" and NBC's "Revolution," I was reminded of the great talent Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana brought to Baltimore in the 1990s while making "Homicide: Life on the Street" here. Andre Braugher stars in Shawn Ryan's "Last Resort," while Giancarlo Esposito plays a leading role in J.J. Abrams' "Revolution." Here's a gallery of some of the talent seeded in prime time by "Homicide" that continues to enrich the prime-time landscape. I loved having that series, which was based on a book by David Simon, in town. Simon wrote his first TV script for the series. And legendary Baltimore casting director Pat Moran won her first Emmy for helping put this fantastic cast together.--David Zurawik