Courtesy of Cinemax/HBO

Clive Owen stars as a surgeon in "The Knick," a 10-part series set in New York City circa 1900. Debuts Aug. 8 on Cinemax. Within the first eight minutes: Female frontal nudity; Owen's character injecting drugs between his toes; a dead horse lying in the street and one of the goriest operations on a pregnant woman you will ever see in any medium.