Five new fall TV shows for people with brains [Pictures]
With the networks hyping our brains out for their new fall shows, the best of PBS sometimes gets overlooked amid mindless commercial clutter. Here are five productions that will debut on PBS this fall that will make you feel good about TV -- and yourself for watching. I'll have five picks from cable and five from the networks in coming days. Stay tuned. -- David Zurawik • Also see: b's fall TV preview
By David Zurawik
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad