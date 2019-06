Members of a crew who say they control a corner in Baltimore. Far right is Toucan, an "enforcer" who describes in the episode how he loves violence.

Identified only as "Wiley," this drug dealer points his gun at the camera in the opening segment of the film and says: "Coming to you live from Baltimore."

On Aug. 27 at 9 p.m., the National Geographic Channel will premiere an episode of its "Drugs, Inc." series titled "The High Wire." It's a look at Baltimore as "the heroin capital of America." Here are some images that give a sense of how Baltimore's portrayed.