Yesterday's characterization of Waterloo, Iowa, where she launched her campaign, as the home of John Wayne has been sliced, diced and puree'd here and elsewhere. But it still needs to be mentioned for the irony of her trying to link herself to this American icon, when the John Wayne who was really from Waterloo was serial killer John Wayne Gacy. At least, she had the state right -- John Wayne, the actor, was born in Iowa.