Some 'House of Cards' spinoff ideas

With the news that Netflix is considering spinoff options for “House of Cards” and after announcing that the sixth season will be its last, we in the Baltimore Sun newsroom would like to offer some of our ideas. 

Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the company that produces the show, has shut down production of Season 6 amid sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, and Netflix later released a statement saying it would not go forward with any production of "House of Cards" that includes Spacey. So, safe to say, none of these options include Frank Underwood. 

Warning: Spoilers ahead. 

David Zurawik, Brittany Britto
