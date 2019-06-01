Some 'House of Cards' spinoff ideas

David Giesbrecht / AP
Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood, was tapped as president during Season 5. She’s “supposed” to pardon Frank, but Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood has better plans.
“My idea for the spinoff is for Claire to not only not pardon Frank, but to kill him, too. (She already killed the writer guy, so why not?) Frank gets the karma that he’s overdue for … and Claire is that much more deliciously evil,” Wood wrote. “And it all makes sense in the ‘House of Cards’ universe.”
Baltimore Sun
“I want to see what happens after Remy and Jackie Sharp ride off into the sunset together,” says Meghan Pryce, news content coordinator. “I imagine him living in marital bliss, starting his own lobbyist firm and running Capitol Hill from behind the scenes.
“If for no other reason, so Netflix could promote it as starring ‘Oscar winner Mahershala Ali,’ adds reporter Chris Kaltenbach.
With the news that Netflix
is considering spinoff options for “House of Cards” and after announcing that the sixth season will be its last, we in the Baltimore Sun newsroom would like to offer some of our ideas.
Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the company that produces the show, has shut down production of Season 6 amid sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, and Netflix later released a statement saying
it would not go forward with any production of "House of Cards" that includes Spacey. So, safe to say, none of these options include Frank Underwood.
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
David Zurawik, Brittany Britto