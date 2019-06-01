Some 'House of Cards' spinoff ideas

David Giesbrecht / AP

Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood, was tapped as president during Season 5. She’s “supposed” to pardon Frank, but Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood has better plans.

“My idea for the spinoff is for Claire to not only not pardon Frank, but to kill him, too. (She already killed the writer guy, so why not?) Frank gets the karma that he’s overdue for … and Claire is that much more deliciously evil,” Wood wrote. “And it all makes sense in the ‘House of Cards’ universe.”