Highest-rated regular-season Ravens games [Pictures]

Here are the 10 highest-rated regular-season Ravens games since 2010 when Local People Meters were first used to measure football viewing in Baltimore. Station managers say the People Meters so changed the landscape of audience ratings that numbers gathered with them can't be accurately compared to those that came before. Ratings for playoffs and Super Bowls have generally been higher. The highest-rated regular season game is only the fifth highest-rated when post-season competition is included.

By David Zurawik