BBC America's 'Dramaville' features Dominic West and Idris Elba [Pictures]

Two of the most distinguished alumni of "The Wire" debut in new BBC America productions premiering Aug. 17. Idris Elba hosts a new drama showcase titled Dramaville that will feature some of the best in new Brit drama each week. And the first new best Brit drama to be featured is "The Hour," which stars Dominic West as an anchorman at the BBC in the 1950s. "The Hour" is a superb production. Think "Good Night and Good Luck" meets "Mad Men." And West is terrific. The next Dramaville production to be featured after "The Hour" ends its six-week run is the sequel to "Luther," which stars Elba. Here are some pictures courtesy of BBC America of Elba and West in character.