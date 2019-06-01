Brian Sher's show-biz world with Kelsey Grammer, Michael Vick and T.I. [Pictures]

Kelsey Grammer and Brian Sher on location in Chicago for the making of the Starz drama "Boss," which starts its second season Friday.

Gilman School graduate Brian Sher has gone from the mailroom at William Morris to owning his own Hollywood production-management company, Category 5 Entertainment. Here's Sher on the set of the Golden-Globe-winning drama, "Boss," and elsewhere in the world of show business with partners, clients and friends like the rapper-actor T.I. and NFL star Michael Vick. Sher is an executive producer of "Boss" and partner of Grammer, the series' star.

By David Zurawik