Deion Sanders made the mistake of assuming his larger-than-life on-field persona would automatically transfer to the TV studio and screen. It didn't -- at least, not to the extent he imagined. But Sanders has since learned to modify his identify for the dictates of the tube. And he is now an absolute joy to watch on the NFL Network. He's still high energy and joyous, but he lets the conversation come to him sometimes instead of always trying to dominate. I think there might be lesson for Ray Lewis in Sanders' TV journey.