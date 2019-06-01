Final grades for Baltimore Orioles telecasts on MASN [Pictures]

Joy R. Absalon, US Presswire

Jim Palmer is as good as it gets in baseball analysis. He's as good as anyone at the networks, TBS or ESPN. His big theme is "baseball as a game of constant adjustment." But his genius for baseball analysis is in the details and the way he breaks down the nature of those adjustments especially when he talks about pitching. I know some people think Palmer is too full of himself. I think he has one of the best minds in the game, and it is a delight to experience the sport through his eyes -- even if he does remember too many details about the time Nolan Ryan was picked over him for the all-star team even though he had a better record. In the end, Palmer is an absolute gift to Baltimore viewers when he whimsically shares memories from his days as an all-star pitcher for the O's.