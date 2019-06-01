Final grades for Baltimore Orioles telecasts on MASN [Pictures]
With the end of the regular season, it's time to ask what kind of job MASN, the team's cable channel, did for its TV fans this year. Was Mike Bordick a welcome addition in the broadcast booth or a minor league coach playing a major-league sportscaster? Was there enough Jim Palmer for your taste? Did the postgame team of Jim Hunter and Rick Dempsey ever say anything that wasn't super-positive? With the magical season the baseball team has enjoyed, there is a tendency to love all things Orioles right now, but I won't let that stop me from giving the MASN crew the grades it deserves. I love TV baseball. When it's done skillfully, it is one of the great joys of my adult life. At the end of a long day, it's like a perfect glass of chilled wine or a meditation session that takes me to another place. That's when it's done right. When it's wrong ... -- David Zurawik, The Baltimore Sun