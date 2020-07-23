Excuse me, but your subjects and your verbs should be more matchy-matchy | COMMENTARY

In Farnsworth’s Classical English Style, Ward Farnsworth describes a problem with the periodic sentence, which builds on subordinate clauses and phrases before the main point at the end: Such a sentence “takes more effort to follow” because it “asks the reader to keep in mind what is being said until the point arrives.”
The same effort is required of a writer who attempts a sentence longer than half a dozen words—keeping in the short-term memory what the original subject was while inserting material between the subject and verb. Errors in subject-verb agreement are among the fixes I make daily, I assume because the writer has been distracted by some intervening noun or pronoun and temporarily forgotten what their subject was.
Here are some examples gleaned from my files. (Nothing too recent—I’m there to protect my colleagues, not expose them.)
Item: In Maryland, a voluntary reporting system among 25 doctors’ offices in the state show there were 2,200 visits for influenza-like illnesses this season through Jan. 20.
Doctors’ offices appears to have distracted the writer from system, the subject of shows.
Item: A rapidly developing drought and unseasonably hot weather throughout Maryland has stolen the early promise of this year’s wet spring, parching lawns and gardens and raising fears among farmers of a return to the disastrously dry years of the mid-1980s.
Drought and hot weather, a double-barreled subject, requires have stolen as the verb.
Item: New federal rules for cost-sharing on major construction projects for local sewer systems means higher sewer bills for the average homeowner.
Perhaps the writer took cost-sharing to be the subject, rather than the object of a preposition, but rules mean.
Item: Either of the proposed parking ordinances are likely to bring an outcry from the neighbors.
Yes, ordinances is right there next to the verb, but either, a singular pronoun, is the subject.
Item: An influx of immigrants from Uzbekistan, which has a long history of success in fight sports, have transformed New York’s high school wrestling competition.
Immigrants and sports, both objects of prepositions, seem to have exerted a gravitational pull on the verb, but influx is right there at the beginning as the subject.
You see what I’m up against. And it has always been so. I never come across novel errors in grammar.
I used to tell my students as they examined sentences such as these to look for the subject, and they always had difficulty, being confused, say, by the object of a preposition or failing to identify a gerund. I learned to ask them instead to identify the verb, and from there figure out what word or words were acting on it.
You could try that too.