Time to speak up about ‘reticent’ | COMMENTARY

The fourth edition of Fowler’s Dictionary of Modern English Usage suggests that there is “an air of inevitable semantic shift” about the usage. And in Garner’s Modern American English, Bryan Garner concedes that in some contexts “the difference between taciturnity and reluctance is extremely subtle.” Though he still considers the “reluctant” sense a misuse, he rates it at Stage 4 “Ubiquitous but …” in his language change index.