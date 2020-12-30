You want better luck in 2021? Try this | COMMENTARY

You may be accustomed to eating black-eyed peas at New Year’s for better luck in the coming year. To help you out, I’m republishing a post with a recipe for New Year’s “caviar,” a variant of a recipe in a Time-Life book that The Sun published in 2000. It has been popular in our house.
You have options. Dried black-eyed peas are better than canned, because you can have more control over whether they get mushy. If someone at your house despises cilantro, substitute parsley. Apple cider vinegar is acceptable in place of red wine vinegar. If you want to use more garlic than the recipe calls for, no one can stop you. Make sure that you have an ample supply of crackers or Melba toast or naan for dipping and spreading.
New Year’s “caviar”
2 quarts water
1 pound dried black-eyed peas
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup red-wine vinegar
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 cup tomatoes, chopped
salt and finely ground black pepper, to taste
Tabasco sauce, to taste
Place water, peas, onion, garlic, chili powder, salt and cumin in large Dutch oven; bring to boil. Cover, reduce heat, simmer 40-55 minutes or until peas are tender. Drain and let cool.
Add olive oil, vinegar, cilantro, tomatoes, salt and pepper; toss well. Add Tabasco sauce. Serve at room temperature with cut vegetables, tortilla chips or country bread.