The lay of the land | COMMENTARY

The evidence of my twenty-five years of teaching editing at Loyola University Maryland is that the lie/lay distinction was not present in my students’ idiolects. They either had never been taught the distinction or the teaching had not stuck. For them, a normal and unexceptional English sentence would be “I laid down for a nap after a heavy lunch.” My solution, that they have the principal parts of lie and lay tattooed on their wrists, was facetious.