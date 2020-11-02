Once I even allowed my students to read something that was good | COMMENTARY

You will have noted that the structure of the article is narrative. The reader starts at the street with the funeral procession, moves to the church for the funeral service, ends, as all shall, at the cemetery. The story is so nimble and so spare that the reader has a sense that these events are taking place in something like real time; they feel immediate. And each temporal shift in this narrative is signaled by a clear transition: “For a few hours, it was just like the 1960s” opens a flashback; “But yesterday … an era was approaching its end” fades back to the present.