You’re going to imitate, so imitate the best | COMMENTARY

First, a Churchill text: “You ask, what is our policy? I can say: It is to wage war, by land, sea, and air, with all our might and with all the strength that God can give us; to wage war against a monstrous tyranny, never surpassed in the dark and lamentable catalogue of human crime. That is our policy.” Now Mr. Farnsworth’s commentary: “What we will do is stated in the simplest conceivable language: 24 words in a row of one syllable apiece, every one of them at least partly Germanic. What we are fighting against is stated in the opposite way: of the last 13 words of the main sentence, more than half are Latinate, and they create a sense of height and climax. The longer words also allow him to end with a flourish for the ear.”