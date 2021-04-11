xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Holding on, giving up | COMMENTARY

John McIntyre
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 11, 2021 6:06 PM

Just for the sake of what H.L. Mencken liked to call “stirring up the animals,” I will list for you distinctions of usage that I am maintaining and distinctions that I am willing to give up—and think you ought to as well, unless you enjoy wasting your time.

KEEPING

Cache/cachet

Cement/concrete

Flair/flare

Flaunt/flout

Forward/foreword

Imply/infer

Loath/Loathe

Mantel/mantle

Peak/peek/pique

Refute/rebut

Stanch/staunch

Trooper/trouper

(And because I think the people I write for can recognize them)

Amused/bemused

Disinterested/uninterested

Lie/lay

DROPPING

(The ones you’ve been waiting for)

Anxious/eager

Career/careen

Compare to/compare with

Convince/persuade

Due to/because of

Farther/further

Gantlet/gauntlet

Hanged/hung

Healthful/healthy

Lend/loan

Nauseated/nauseous

Over/more than (Nagged AP into dropping this one)

Since/because

I understand that some of you might not recognize some of the distinctions in the latter group, unless you are of a certain age.

