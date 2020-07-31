Oh, get over it | COMMENTARY

“The alleged confusion between disinterested and uninterested does not exist. Nor has the ethical sense of disinterested been lost—Merriam-Webster files show that it is used more than twice as often as the other senses. Disinterested carries the bulk of use for all meanings; uninterested is much less frequently used. In current use, disinterested has three meanings: an ethical one, ‘free from selfish motive or bias’; a simple negative one, ‘not interested’; and a slightly more emphatic one, ‘having lost interest.’ Of these the simple negative is the oldest, the ethical one next, and ‘having lost interest’ the most recent.”