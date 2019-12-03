As John Lawler pointed out in a comment, the apostrophe is exclusive to writing; you make all your plurals and possessives in speech without uncertainty. And in your casual writing nobody really cares how you use it. Let me repeat that: Nobody cares. It’s not an underpinning of civilization. It’s only for formal writing, as for publication, that the conventions and stylebook variations are to be observed. Leave that to the professionals. That’s why I’m here.