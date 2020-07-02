Me, myself, and I | COMMENTARY

Let me give you the orthodoxy first, from the entry in Garner’s Modern English Usage: “myself is best used either reflexively <I have decided to exclude myself from consideration> or intensively <I myself have seen that> <I’ve done that myself>. The word shouldn’t appear as a substitute for I or me <my wife and myself were delighted to see you>. Using it that way, as an ‘untriggered reflexive,’ is thought somehow to be modest, as if the reference were less direct. Yet it’s no less direct, and the user may unconsciously cause the reader or listener to assume an intended jocularity, or that the user is somewhat doltish.”