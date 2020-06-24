Even in the End Times, use the right term | COMMENTARY

What with thousands dying by the day in a worldwide pandemic and the evident collapse of many functions of the United States government, people have gotten a little edgy, and some have begun talking about the End Times.
That often results in references online to the “anti-Christ,” which means “against Christ.” This is America, and you can be for or against anything you choose, though being against Christ seems a little idiosyncratic.
What is in the fevered minds of the End Times people, often addled by pre-millennial dispensationalism or incautious reading of the Book of Revelation, a dodgy addition to the biblical canon, is the Antichrist.
The Antichrist, identified in the First and Second Epistles of John as a being who “denies the Father and the Son,” is often conflated with the figure of the Beast in Revelation. The Antichrist is a false Christ who will be dispatched, count on it, in the great eschatological battle. There.
If you’re having difficulty keeping the terms straight, you might want to give theology a wide berth. Have a nice day.