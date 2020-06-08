Yes, I follow the crowd, and so do you | COMMENTARY

No worries. If the crowd finds it useful, it will stay and become standard. If the crowd does not find it useful over the long term, it will fade into disuse. It’s up to you, as part of the collective, to decide to use it or not. And it’s up to me, the editor, to determine where on the continuum a usage falls—but that is more a matter of taste and judgment than a matter of correctness, of what fits the writer, the subject, the occasion, the publication, the audience.