It’s a helluva town | COMMENTARY

For example, Mr. White explains that in the early part of the century the heads of the Ivy League schools in the Northeast became disturbed by the large number of Jewish students from the New York area qualifying for admission. They began actively recruiting in the Midwest, because there were to be found the “true Americans,” white and Protestant. In time those students numbered enough to influence how people spoke at the prestige schools, and one aim of prestige schools is the manufacture of alumni who speak the prestige dialect and are therefore identifiable as prestigious.