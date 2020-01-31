Who and whom, lie and lay: The distinctions, though attenuated, remain in formal writing, and I enforce them. I counsel people that in their own writing it’s safer just to use who, since people tend to get whom wrong as often as they get it right—most often when the pronoun is the subject of a verb but is part of a noun clause that is the object of a verb, preposition, or infinitive. An example from a recent online discussion in which several people appeared confused: To whomever has been enjoying my coffee creamer all week. … Whoever has been enjoying is a clause, and whoever must be its subject, but the whole clause is the object of the preposition to.