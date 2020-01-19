As singular they edges into grudging acceptance in the stodgy world of stylebooks after half a dozen centuries of perfectly fine use elsewhere, it’s about time we got some reliable information about what is going on in the language and how we deal with our pronouns.
And now we have it.
This week Liveright is publishing What’s Your Pronoun?: Beyond He and She by Dennis Baron. Professor Baron, who has taught linguistics at the University of Illinois and is a Twitter presence as @DrGrammar, puts our attitudes and practices with the personal pronouns in an historical context.
Mind you, I have not yet read it myself. Here’s the publisher’s bumf about it.
But I have relied on Professor Baron’s work in the past, frequently having occasion to cite his listing of failed attempts to create an epicene third-person-singular pronoun in English. I have every reason to expect that when I open his book I will find it to be solid and well-informed. You can trust Dr. Pronoun.
If you find otherwise, well, you can sue me.