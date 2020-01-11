Those of us who were not students of linguistics can be grateful to Mr. Shariatmadari for explaining concepts and principles clearly and readably. For example, he explains how effective communication requires more than the mere literal words and syntax, because what is said is not necessarily what is meant. Interpreting what is implied beyond what is literally said requires “knowledge about human behaviour” to recognize and interpret implications. His example is the greeting “Hi there” and the response “Look, I’m just about to catch a train.” The reply is not a non sequitur but rather a statement that could be interpreted as meaning “I was hinting that I was in a hurry and that we would have to make the chat brief.”