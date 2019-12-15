Articles about restaurants or home decor usually require some description of the atmosphere. But atmosphere lacks the necessary touch of elegance, for which we often turn to French. And there it is: ambience, which we lifted in the nineteenth century and anglicized in pronunciation as “AM-bee-ahnce.”
But that has apparently not been entirely satisfactory, as Bryan Garner explains in Garner’s Modern English Usage. He sniffs at ambiance, pronounced AHM-bee-ahnce," as a “Frenchified affectation” from the mid-twentieth century that creeps into the prose of publications that should know better.
Now you know better.