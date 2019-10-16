Hopefully came into disrepute in time to be included in a revision of The Elements of Style, E.B. White apparently not having taken notice of it in the original. Before hopefully, in the 1940s and 1950s, contact was widely disparaged. “Contact is not a verb in this house,” Nero Wolfe pronounces in one of Rex Stout’s murder mysteries. (In another, Wolfe burns a copy of Webster’s Third in a fireplace because, he says, it allows imply and infer to be used interchangeably.)