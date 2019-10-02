Just as we collectively once came to drop thou and thee and make you either singular or plural, so did we develop you guys as a second-person pronoun: “Language generally isn’t logical, it’s just conventional, at least when know-it-all authorities aren’t involved. And they weren’t in this case. Nobody announced a competition for a second-person plural pronoun; nobody vetted proposals. Speakers and writers just used whatever came in their heads, usually not noticing the ad hoc circumstances that might call for particular choices of pronoun.”