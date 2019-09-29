Pondering how to address the reverend clergy

Another is that preceding Rev. with the definite article is common mainly in the Episcopal Church and other outposts of Anglophilia. Mencken pointed out decades ago that the bare Rev. as a title was commonplace throughout the other American Protestant denominations, that addressing the clergy as Reverend was nearly universal in rural America. And not just in the churches: He pointed out that the Congressional Record routinely omits the definite article in identifying a member of the clergy offering an opening prayer.