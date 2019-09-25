By these marks you will know a good editor

A writer has no secrets from an editor, who sees the writer’s weaknesses and shortcomings as well as strengths and accomplishments. The good editor becomes the friend who can speak frankly but not harshly. I tell my editing students that your editor is the person who taps you on the shoulder as you are about to step to the dais to receive your award to tell you that you have a strip of toilet paper trailing from your shoe. It’s certainly embarrassing, but at least it’s private. Your editor will try to keep you from making an ass of yourself in public.