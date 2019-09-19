You have to code-switch with punctuation when you read a newspaper

When you read American newspapers, you make that adjustment to some significant differences in punctuation. Where everyone else in the world uses italics for book titles, operas, movies, television series, ships, court cases, epic poems, and other places, your newspaper sets them off with quotation marks. That is because the Associated Press, which cannot transmit italics to all its subscribers, specifies quotations rather than italics in its stylebooks, which newspapers commonly follow. (And because inserting italics before computerized typesetting used to be troublesome.)