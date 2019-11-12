“Some of these will make a big difference, some will make a measurable difference, but all of them are things that are rooted in a just and effective way of actually driving toward results,” Vignarajah says. “You’re going to measure me based on whether the murder rate comes down, and that’s the way you should. If I don’t have the murders below 200, I won’t run again. And that’s not meant to create some artificial goal. It’s to give the public a clear sense that I intend to be held accountable by my own goals.”