Ocean City fray: What part of ‘excessive force’ do police not understand? | COMMENTARY

People outside of Baltimore are frequently critical of the city, its crime problem and the reforms required by the department’s consent decree with the Justice Department. But those reforms were proven necessary, and the BPD took on the tall challenge of redrafting its use-of-force policy and retraining the whole department in it. Until recently, Danny Murphy was the deputy police commissioner in charge of compliance, overseeing the development and implementation of new policies under the consent decree. “Our use of force policy,” Murphy told me last year, “is all about critical decision making, reassessing, de-escalating, using the least force possible to successfully resolve an incident.”