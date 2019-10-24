Nasty remained calm, told the guy he was being live-streamed back to Towson (he wasn’t) and that his sign, advertising for truck drivers, was illegal because it had been placed on a CROW. The guy continued to argue, so Nasty decided to return his sign with a warning: “I said, ‘Look, dude, the only thing that’s supposed to be out here on the road are [traffic] signs, nothing to distract drivers. I’m not going to give you a citation. I’m just tellin’ ya: If I see your sign out here again, I’m going to write you up.”