“The only way anyone will get a vote from me is if they have a plan to strategically hit all aspects of what our city has come to,” she said. “What’s going on in our city starts in the homes of these offenders with the lack of love, lack of parenting and levels of dysfunction. There’s a lack of resources for our youth because more is put into the jails than recreation. And [we need] mentoring services for those kids in those dysfunctional homes before they are pushed into the street and shown love from the wrong group.”