The Paul Sarbanes Trail: a hidden gem in Western Maryland

Nearly 40 years ago, the Army Corps of Engineers built a massive earthen dam on the North Branch of the Potomac River that created a 952-acre lake at the zig-zag border of Maryland and West Virginia. Filled with some 10 million cubic yards of earth and rock, the dam rises almost 300 feet from the lake bottom, and the lake stretches more than six miles into the forested countryside. The little town of Shaw, on the West Virginia side, was evacuated and inundated in the creation of the lake.