Out of the misery of the pandemic, the joy of Tiny Tony Shore and his Instagram adventures | COMMENTARY

Shore’s long-held interest in creating Tiny Tony blossomed around the time the coronavirus caused MICA to switch to online classes. As he started building the Tiny Tony universe, erecting and furnishing a rowhouse for him, Shore realized he could use the figures and settings to demonstrate some techniques to the students in his narrative painting class. “I found it was good for explaining lighting and perspective and camera angles,” Shore said, rearranging the couch, end tables and lamps he made for Tiny Tony’s tiny living room.