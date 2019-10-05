Back in the winter, he was not so hopeful. He and his brother attended a supper with officials of The Stronach Group, owner of Pimlico and Laurel, and other horse breeders and trainers. Those assembled heard of Stronach’s ambition to consolidate operations at Laurel and leave Pimlico behind. “I turned to Josh and said, ‘You know, this could be the last supper for Pimlico,’” Mike Pons said. “These guys [Stronach] are from out of town and they don’t understand the history and how much the Preakness means to our industry and our state.