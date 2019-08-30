Rodricks: These Baltimore rowhouse steps need a good scrubbin’, plus a crab feast says the O’s have a winning 2020 season

And here’s a reminder that the official meal of Labor Day is the peppers-and-eggs sandwich or sub, so declared in this space in 2014. Where I grew up, sliced green peppers sauteed in olive oil, salted and finished with scrambled eggs, then served hot on some form of good Italian bread, with a sprinkle of Parmesan, was a modest but delicious shift-worker’s lunch. Plus, I always associate it with late summer and the last of the peppers from the garden. Give it a try, and help build a Labor Day tradition. I would offer a hotline to answer questions about the recipe, but I’m taking the day off.