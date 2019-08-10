Rodricks: Baltimore has had big problems, but the nation has even bigger ones, and they’re hardly being addressed

Those are all huge challenges. You would think that people who win seats in Congress, or the big one in the Oval Office, would want to go to Washington to fix things and build a better country. But, as we saw with the battle over health insurance and the Affordable Care Act, one party is there to do as little as possible. So it’s a regressive time in America. We can sing the praises of the economy, but the problems I listed — I didn’t even mention climate change — remain squarely in front of us. They were decades in the making, through administrations of both parties. I don’t blame Trump and the Republicans for all of our problems. I blame them for doing nearly nothing about them. In Baltimore, we at least try.