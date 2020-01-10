It was Feldman who recruited social workers and attorneys to work on the so-called Unger litigation, named for the 2012 Maryland Court of Appeals ruling that found a fundamental flaw in the handling of dozens of criminal trials before 1980. Nearly 200 inmates across the state, ranging from 52 to 83 years of age, had their convictions erased. Rather than retry decades-old cases, prosecutors struck deals to release the defendants, all of whom had been in prison for at least 35 years.