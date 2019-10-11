Just look at the record, and what is quickly shaping up to be Hogan’s legacy: At a time when Baltimore was in real crisis, just a few weeks after the Freddie Gray-related unrest of spring 2015, he killed the Red Line, a $2.9 billion light rail project 10 years in the making, with the potential to create thousands of jobs and bring much-needed transit-oriented investment to West Baltimore, in particular. A year and a half later, Hogan and the other two members of the Maryland Board of Public Works shelved the $1.5 billion State Center plan, a major redevelopment project, also many years in the making, and of great value to several neighborhoods west of midtown.