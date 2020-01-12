Bogged down in problems we have not been able to solve, Baltimore’s collective psyche too often — some might say permanently — slips into low expectations and presumptions of mediocrity. There’s a temptation to just give up. We lose sight of the city’s grand potential. There are so many people, companies and institutions doing amazing things here, and throughout the region, but it gets harder and harder to see the excellence, or the potential for it, when your mayor turns out to be corrupt, the city’s population drops, too many kids can’t read, we can’t recruit enough police officers and the violence continues at an insane rate.