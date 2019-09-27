Justice unfinished: Mark Grant is a free man, but he still yearns for a declaration of innocence

In October 2011, I contacted Phil Dantes, a Towson-based attorney who had once served as chair of the Maryland Parole Commission. In 1984, Dantes had been the prosecutor assigned to try 15-year-old Mark Grant. Dantes told me he never would have brought the case had he known that Brawner had been threatened at gunpoint by relatives of the original suspect. That same month, Dantes wrote a letter to O’Malley asking the governor to intervene in the case and commute Grant’s sentence. By then, O’Malley had had the report from the law school for more than three years. Separately, the Maryland Parole Commission had approved Grant for release and had sent its recommendation to the governor. But O’Malley had taken no action.