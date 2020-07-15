Larry Hogan, ‘consoler-in-chief’ for West Baltimore? Please. | COMMENTARY

Encouraged to be the city’s “consoler-in-chief” by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — yes, I almost did a coffee spit-take when I read that — Hogan ventures into West Baltimore against the advice of state police. You get the impression he had never been there before, and that might be the case. Hogan won the 2014 election with big support from voters in the suburbs and rural areas of Maryland. He won all but three of Maryland’s 23 counties and notched only 30,845 votes in the city.