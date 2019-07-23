Maryland fails at doing the right thing on wrongful convictions

That last reference is to Williams, who is 67. He has been homeless for long stretches of time since November 2009, when a Baltimore County judge concluded that he had nothing to do with a barroom robbery in Essex in 1997. Williams spent nearly 12 years in prison before a county detective took a second look at the crime and determined that the wrong man had paid a price for it. On the day the judge set him free, Williams walked out of the Towson courthouse with only the $4 a police officer gave him for the bus ride home.