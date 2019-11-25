We send special thanks to Jennifer Boone, special agent in charge of the Baltimore office of the FBI, for offering these words with regard to Pugh and anyone who holds elected office: “The [Pugh case] is an example of what happens when a public servant engages in corrupt behavior, seeking personal gain through fraud while occupying a position of public trust. Ms. Pugh blurred the lines between her public duties and private business. … [Her] actions erode public confidence and undermine the strength of our democracy. No one is above the law. … There is a growing intolerance by the American people of public corruption. … We are always grateful for those who come forward to report such corruption.”